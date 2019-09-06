PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Early morning East Valley commuters were stuck in a big backup Friday following a serious motorcycle crash.
A motorcycle, semi and pickup were involved in a collision on eastbound I-10 near Guadalupe Road, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
[WATCH: Motorcycle crash causing delays on EB I-10 near Guadalupe]
DPS said the motorcyclist was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
All but the far right lane were closed for the investigation. The lanes have since been reopened.
Eastbound lanes were backed up for over a mile to the U.S. 60.
The restrictions were in place up until 5:30 a.m. Commuters were advised to seek alternate routes.
No other information was released.
