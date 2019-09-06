Summary:A serious motorcycle crash is causing delays on eastbound Interstate 10 near Guadalupe.

PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Early morning East Valley commuters were stuck in a big backup Friday following a serious motorcycle crash.

A motorcycle, semi and pickup were involved in a collision on eastbound I-10 near Guadalupe Road, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

DPS said the motorcyclist was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

All but the far right lane were closed for the investigation. The lanes have since been reopened.

Eastbound lanes were backed up for over a mile to the U.S. 60. 

The restrictions were in place up until 5:30 a.m. Commuters were advised to seek alternate routes.

No other information was released.

 

