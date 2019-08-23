GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS)- A mother was killed and her child was hurt Friday evening after being struck by a pickup truck.
The crash happened at 67th and Missouri avenues shortly before 9 p.m.
The child suffered minor injuries and the mother was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, Glendale police said.
On Sunday, police say the mother died at the hospital.
Roads in the area were closed while police investigated the crash.
The victims' name has been have not released at this time.
