Red traffic light
Source: monticello via 123RF

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The City of Phoenix is considering installing more red-light cameras.

There are already 12 of the cameras across the city, and the Phoenix Police Department says it is evaluating where the new ones are needed.

Red-light runners are a deadly and dangerous problem in Arizona.

According to a AAA report released in August 2019, Arizona has the most red-light running fatalities per capita.

The report found between 2008 and 2017, 352 people died in red-light running crashes.

[WATCH: Phoenix has one of the highest rates of pedestrian deaths in the country]

Earlier this week, we showed you terrifying video of a red-light runner narrowly missing a couple with a stroller in a crosswalk. The red-light runner hit another car that happened to be in the right place at the right time to shield the family.

[WATCH: "It's nothing short of a miracle ...."]

According to the City of Phoenix, if a camera catches an individual driving through a red light, a ticket will be mailed to the registered owner of the vehicle.

The City says red-light cameras and photo speed cameras "have been proven to be effective in reducing red light violations and right-angle collisions."

Here's where the red-light cameras are

35th Avenue & Cactus Road

35th Avenue & Glendale Avenue

16th Street & Jefferson Street

Tatum Boulevard & Thunderbird Road

67th Avenue & McDowell Road

Central Avenue & McDowell Road

53rd Avenue & Indian School Road

50th Street & Ray Road

7th Street & Bell Road

12th Street & Camelback Road

35th Avenue & McDowell Road

24th Street & Thomas Road

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you