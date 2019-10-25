PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The City of Phoenix is considering installing more red-light cameras.
There are already 12 of the cameras across the city, and the Phoenix Police Department says it is evaluating where the new ones are needed.
Red-light runners are a deadly and dangerous problem in Arizona.
According to a AAA report released in August 2019, Arizona has the most red-light running fatalities per capita.
The report found between 2008 and 2017, 352 people died in red-light running crashes.
Earlier this week, we showed you terrifying video of a red-light runner narrowly missing a couple with a stroller in a crosswalk. The red-light runner hit another car that happened to be in the right place at the right time to shield the family.
According to the City of Phoenix, if a camera catches an individual driving through a red light, a ticket will be mailed to the registered owner of the vehicle.
The City says red-light cameras and photo speed cameras "have been proven to be effective in reducing red light violations and right-angle collisions."