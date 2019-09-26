PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Local, state and federal governments are teaming up for a big investment for the Interstate 17 north of Phoenix.
Gov. Doug Ducey and other government officials announced on Thursday more than $300 million will go into the planned flex-lane system plus widening the freeway to three lanes for 15 miles from Anthem to Black Canyon City.
The system would open an extra lane on Friday to take on some of the drivers going north. Then on Sunday, the same lane would be reversed to help with the traffic heading south.
"It needs to be done. I'm curious as to how they're going to do it, how it would work," said Mike Adrian, who regularly drives the I-17 from Prescott to Phoenix.
"The gridlock might be four or five hours," said Mary Ashley, works at Red Rock Springs Farmers Market near Black Canyon City. "At least personally I think it's great," said Ashley
The project is expected to begin by the spring of 2021 and be completed by 2023.
"With these improvements, Arizona is building better roads for a better future – with more to come,” said Ducey in a statement.
On a normal day, about 25,000 drivers travel the I-17 north of Phoenix but on a busy weekend, that number can double.
About $130 million of the investments was part of the budget for fiscal year 2020 and $50 million is coming from the Maricopa Association of Governments the regional planning agency.
The Arizona Department of Transportation also won a federal grant worth $90 million that will go toward the project.