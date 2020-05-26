MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police say they now believe impairment was a factor in a single-car rollover crash that left two people dead and sent two others to the hospital.
The crash happened at a cul-de-sac in the area of the Loop 202 and Greenfield Road around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
According to Mesa police, four people were inside the 2012 Nissan Sentra. The driver, 43-year-old Melanie Reina Lopez, died in the crash. The man sitting in the front passenger seat, identified as 28-year-old Michael Norris, Jr., also died.
A 35-year-old man in the backseat suffered broken bones in the crash, and a 30-year-old woman in the backseat suffered minor injuries.
Mesa police detectives say the car had been headed northbound on Greenfield from the Loop 202. At this location, the roadway dead-ends into a cul-de-sac surrounded by desert landscaping, which slopes down steeply away from the roadway. Police say the car continued northbound straight into the curb at the north end of the cul-de-sac.
The vehicle went airborne for about 75 feet before striking the ground, nose-first, police say. The vehicle then flipped onto its roof where it came to rest. One man was able to free himself, but the other three occupants had to be extricated by medical personnel.
Mesa police say the people in the car were driving to the reservation and thought they were on Gilbert Road, not Greenfield Road.