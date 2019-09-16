MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two people were sent to the hospital after a serious crash between a motorcycle, minivan and tow truck in Mesa on Monday morning, authorities said.
The crash occurred around the intersection of University Drive and Recker Road, near Main Street.
The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, reported Sgt. Bryant Vanegas of the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.
He added that the driver of the minivan was also taken to the hospital, but their injuries are uncertain at this time.
The person driving the tow truck was not injured in the crash, Vanegas said.
Deputies are still investigating the cause of the crash.