LAVEEN, AZ (3TV/CBS5) – The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help regarding a serious injury hit-and-run that occurred late Monday night in Laveen.
The accident occurred at 47th and Southern avenues, around 10:51 p.m.
A man was pushing a shopping cart when he was struck by an unknown vehicle. The vehicle did not stop or phone emergency services. The victim's condition is unknown at this time.
The vehicle is believed to be a 1999 to 2006 Chevrolet pick-up truck or SUV, according to MCSO. The color and model are currently unknown.
Based on evidence located at the scene, the vehicle should have damage to the headlight, grill and front-end area, MCSO said.
Anyone with information about this collision is asked to contact the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office at (602) 876-TIPS (8477) or (602) 876-1011.
