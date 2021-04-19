BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two motorcyclists are dead after a crash near Beloat and Elliot roads late Sunday evening.
Maricopa County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) says it happened around 11:55 p.m. When deputies arrived on scene, they learned that there were three motorcycles traveling northbound on Jackrabbit Trail from Elliot Road when two of the motorcycles hit the guardrail.
Both motorcyclists died on scene from their injuries even though they were both wearing helmets.
MCSO says a possible white pickup truck was seen in the area right after the crash and hit one of the dead men lying in the southbound lands of Jackrabbit Trail.
The name of the motorcyclists have not yet been released.
If you were involved or have any information, please call MCSO at 602-876-TIPS (8477) or 602-876-1011. They ask if you are calling in about this incident to reference report IR21-011167.