MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two people are dead after a crash in Mesa Wednesday night, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.
Sgt. Bryant Vanegas said a pick-up truck crashed into a car near Recker Road and University Drive just after 9:30 p.m.
Witnesses told MCSO deputies that the truck ran a red light going southbound on Recker Road and t-boned the car which was driving eastbound on University Drive.
Vanegas said the two people in the car, a 32-year-old driver and a 23-year-old passenger, were pronounced dead on scene.
The driver of the pick-up truck, a 57-year-old woman, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
MCSO is investigating whether impairment or speed were factors in the crash.
(1) comment
This one is on you Mayor! Maybe she was just sick and tired of stopping every 1/2 mile for another light. Find someone who can control traffic, Whoever does it now is horrible at It. 'nuff said.
