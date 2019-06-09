BUCKEYE VALLEY (3TV/CBS 5) -- One man is dead after an accident occurred involving a bicyclist and a motorcyclist Saturday night in Buckeye Valley, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office reported.
The incident happened in the area of Rainbow Valley Road and Ramos Lane, according to what the MCSO reported around 10:40 a.m. on Saturday night.
A person who called the MCSO witnessed the two people involved in the accident down on the road. They said the motorcyclist appeared to not be breathing while the bicyclist has a possible broken leg.
Both the bicyclist and motorcyclist were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Sgt. Bryant Vanegas of the MCSO said an update will be provided if their conditions change.
The motorcyclist, identified as 64-year-old Danny Casper, died at the hospital.
Right now, it is unknown if speed or impairment are factors in the investigation.
(3) comments
10:40 a.m. on Saturday night. I was taught that 10:40 a.m. is in the morning not the night. Come on proofreaders earn your money.
What does the last line have to do with the article?
[scared]
