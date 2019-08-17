FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A person died after a car crash near Fountain Hills Saturday afternoon.
Maricopa County Sheriff Department Sgt. Calbert Gillett said the single-vehicle crash happened at approximately 4:16 p.m. on McDowell Mountain Road, north of Fountain Hills Boulevard.
Gillett says a car with three people inside it was traveling southbound on McDowell Mountain Road when the driver lost control and crashed in the desert.
One of the people in the car died, says Gillett. The other two people in the car were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.
The road was closed for several hours as traffic detectives are investigated the incident. No names have been released.
