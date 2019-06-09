BUCKEYE VALLEY (3TV/CBS 5) -- An accident occurred involving a bicyclist and a motorcyclist Saturday night in Buckeye Valley, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office reported.
The incident happened in the area of Rainbow Valley Road and Ramos Lane, according to what the MCSO reported around 10:40 a.m. on Saturday night.
Both the bicyclist and motorcyclist were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Sgt. Bryant Vanegas of the MCSO said an update will be provided if their conditions change.
Right now, it is unknown if speed or impairment are factors in the investigation.
