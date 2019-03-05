GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- A man is in a hospital after he was hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning in Glendale.
The incident took place near the area of 61st and Peoria avenues.
The pedestrian was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Glendale police say the driver stayed on scene and is fully cooperating with officers.
The cause of the accident is under investigation.
At this time, the roadway is currently shut down on Peoria Avenue from 59th to 63th avenues.
Stay with Arizona's Family for more on this developing story.
(1) comment
When will people learn that the vehicles always win?
