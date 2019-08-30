SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An ambulance rushed a man to the hospital after he was allegedly struck by a hit-and-run driver early Friday morning outside of Old Town Scottsdale.
Police say a driver did not stop after striking a man with his vehicle near 73rd Street and Camelback Road.
The man was transported with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say they are actively investigating, but do not have any information about the suspect's vehicle.
Camelback Road will be closed in the area while officers investigate.
No other details were released.