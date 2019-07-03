PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is fighting for his life after being struck by a car while crossing a street in Phoenix early Wednesday morning.
Police say the 36-year-old man was crossing Seventh Avenue mid-block at 2 a.m. near Osborn Road when he was hit by a car that was driving northbound on Seventh Avenue.
The man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the car, a 32-year-old man, stayed at the scene and not impaired, police say.
The driver has nothing to worry about. Someone running across a street mid-block, in an area not legally marked for pedestrian traffic, gave up their rights as soon as they entered the traveled portion of the roadway.
i feel really bad for the driver. as long as he wasn't driving under the influence or distracted, he shouldn't be and won't be charged. however, some attorney is probably contacting his family right now preparing to file civil charges against that driver. the attorney will hire a private investigator to dig up any and all information of the driver's life. his life will then be put on trial. this driver's life will be #!*$ for the next two plus years.
Are these people blind so they can't see the vehicles?
" stayed at the scene and not impaired, police say" ::sigh:: I really wish I could read these stories, and not notice all the third grade grammar issues.
Crossing in mid-block, jaywalking. The driver is not at fault. Just can't fix stupid.
