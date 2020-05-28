PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was seriously injured when his car crashed into a tree in Phoenix early Thursday morning.
Officers on the scene said the man was speeding south on 35th Avenue toward Dunlap Avenue just before the wreck. He was ejected from the vehicle and taken to a hospital in serious condition.
Police believe impairment might have been a factor in a high-speed crash in Phoenix early Thursday morning.
Police are trying to figure out the cause of the crash and whether impairment might have been a factor. The area is closed while police investigate.
No other details have been released.
