GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is seriously hurt after being hit by a car in Glendale early Thursday morning.
According to Sgt. Tara Ochoa of the Glendale Police Department, the crash happened just after 2 a.m. near 59th and Northern avenues. A car that was heading north on 59th Avenue hit the man, who was in the road just north of Northern Avenue.
The man was taken to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries. Ochoa said the driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene and was not impaired.
The area was closed while police investigated but has since reopened.
No other details have been released.