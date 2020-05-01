PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix man is fighting for his life after being hit by a car that took off from the crash late Thursday night.
According to Sgt. Tommy Thompson with Phoenix police, the man was crossing the road mid block near 7th Street and Broadway Road just before midnight when he was hit by a maroon SUV. Thompson said that SUV took off from the crash.
The man was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition. The road was closed while police investigated but has since reopened. Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or for Spanish speakers, 480-TESTIGO.