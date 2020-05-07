PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man riding a bike was hit and killed by a car in north Phoenix late Wednesday night.
According to Sgt. Maggie Cox of the Phoenix Police Department, 61-year-old Michael Anthony Groth was riding his bike near Seventh Street and Hatcher Road just before 11 p.m. when he did not yield to a car heading north. The car, driven by a 26-year-old woman, hit Groth.
He was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The driver stayed on scene and was evaluated for impairment. Cox said charges are pending but she did not elaborate.
The name of the driver has not been released.