PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has died after he and a woman were hit by a car Tuesday morning, the Phoenix Police Department reported.
The collision happened in the area of 52nd Street, between Greenway Road and Acoma Drive. It is across the street from Liberty Elementary School.
According to police, the pair were walking in the area when they were hit by the vehicle.
The 69-year-old man that was hit was taken to the hospital, where he later died. The 69-year-old woman is recovering from her injuries, police said.
The driver involved in the crash stayed at the scene and showed no signs of impairment, police said.
The crash is under investigation.