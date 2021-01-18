Man killed in hit-and-run crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after a hit-and-run crash in Phoenix early Monday morning.
Sgt. Ann Justus with the Phoenix Police Department said officers were called to the area of 48th and Fillmore streets just before 3 a.m. after a man had been hit by a car. Justus said the man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The car involved in the crash left the scene before officers arrived, Justus said. Police did not provide a description of the suspect's vehicle. Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call Phoenix police at 602-262-6151. To remain anonymous, call 480-WITNESS, or for Spanish speakers, call 480-TESTIGO.