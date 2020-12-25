Man killed in crash on I-10 in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on I-10 in west Phoenix early Christmas morning.
Sgt. Maggie Cox with Phoenix police said the crash happened just before 1:30 a.m. on the westbound I-10 off-ramp at 67th Avenue. Cox said the driver, 21-year-old Edward Martinez, lost control of his pickup truck while turning onto 67th Avenue from the off-ramp.
Martinez's truck hit the median and some metal traffic poles, causing him to be ejected from the vehicle.
Cox said Martinez was pronounced dead on scene. An investigation is underway. Stay with Arizona's Family as we learn more.