CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A man is dead and a 12-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being hit by an SUV in Chandler. The driver did not stop, police say.
It happened at about 5:45 Monday evening at Alma School Road and Erie Street, which is north of Chandler Boulevard.
According to police, the two were crossing Alma School Road at Erie Street when a northbound SUV hit them. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The boy was taken to the hospital and was in critical condition at last check.
Police have not released any information about the victims.
Investigators said the driver of the SUV that hit them continued north on Alma School Road. The only description they have of the SUV at this point is that it is a dark color.
Alma School Road is shut down in both directions at Flint Street for northbound traffic and Galveston Street for southbound traffic.