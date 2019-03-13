PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating after a man was killed in a crash Tuesday night.
According to Sgt. Tommy Thompson, the man, identified as 28-year-old Robert Coakley was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Corvette westbound on Indian School Road at about 9 p.m.
Thompson said Coakley lost control of the car near 20th Avenue and spun into the eastbound lanes, colliding with a Honda van driven by a 36-year-old man with a 2-year-old passenger in the car.
Coakely was taken to a local hospital where he later died. Neither the driver of the van nor the 2-year-old passenger were injured, Thompson said.
Speed may have been a factor in the crash and Phoenix police are continuing to investigate.
