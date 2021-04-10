PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One man has died after a crash in the area of 19th Avenue and Grant Street Saturday morning.
Phoenix Police Sgt. Maggie Cox says its happened around 5 a.m. when officers responded to a two-vehicle crash.
Cox says investigators learned that a 1982 Toyota pickup truck which was driven by 56-year-old Miguel Hernandez Solorio, was heading north on 19th Avenue and failed to stop at a red light when it was hit by a 2021 Chevrolet Malibu which was driven by a 21-year-old man.
Phoenix fire responded and pronounced Solorio dead on scene. Cox says he was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected during the crash.
The 21-year-old man remained on scene and cooperated with police. There were no signed of impairments.
This investigation is ongoing.