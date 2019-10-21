CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A man is dead and a 12-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being hit by an SUV in Chandler. The driver did not stop, police say.
It happened at about 5:45 Monday evening at Alma School Road and Erie Street, which is north of Chandler Boulevard.
[WATCH: Man killed, boy injured by hit-and-run driver in Chandler]
According to police, the two were crossing Alma School Road at Erie Street when a northbound SUV hit them. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The boy was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition.
"I just heard the thump of something, a car hitting something, and I heard a scream and I came out a few minutes later to look and I just saw a couple people in the street," said Brian Merrion, a witness.
Several people tried to help before first responders arrived.
"I saw people doing CPR on one dude and another person that seemed to be out," said Merrion.
The victims' names have not been released. Police didn't say what the relationship was between the two victims.
Investigators said the driver of the SUV that hit them continued north on Alma School Road. The only description they have of the SUV, at this point, is that it is a dark color.
Police said that since the driver was likely speeding, the SUV probably has a lot of front-end damage.
"The damage could be so significant [that] the vehicle may not have been able to continue much further," said Seth Tyler with the Chandler Police Department. "So there could be radiator damage, or there could be other damage where the vehicle lost fluids."
If anyone sees the SUV, they're asked to call 911. If they have information about the crash, they can call the Chandler Police Department at (480) 782-4440 or call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)
Callers can remain anonymous.
"We need to find this driver as quickly as possible," Tyler said.
Alma School Road is shut down in both directions at Flint Street for northbound traffic and Galveston Street for southbound traffic.