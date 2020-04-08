PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man in a wheelchair was seriously hurt after being hit by a car in north Phoenix late Tuesday night.
According to Sgt. Ann Justus with Phoenix police, the man was crossing against the light near 19th Avenue and Bell Road just before midnight when he was hit by a car going west on Bell Road.
Justus said the driver of the car remained on the scene and cooperated with investigators. Impairment and speed do not seem to be factors in the crash, according to police.
The investigation is ongoing.