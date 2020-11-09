MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating after a man in a wheelchair was hit and killed in a crash in Mesa early Monday morning.
The crash closed the area of University Drive and Dobson Road, but the intersection has since reopened.
Mesa police say a 58-year-old man in a wheelchair was crossing the street at University. He was not in a crosswalk when he was hit by a car.
Police say the driver did stay at the scene and they believe impairment was involved.
The area reopened around 9:30 a.m. according to a tweet from Mesa PD.
The investigation is ongoing.