DOBSON UNIVERSITY DEADLY CRASH

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating after a man in a wheelchair was hit and killed in a crash in Mesa early Monday morning.

The crash closed the area of University Drive and Dobson Road, but the intersection has since reopened.

Mesa police say a 58-year-old man in a wheelchair was crossing the street at University. He was not in a crosswalk when he was hit by a car.

Police say the driver did stay at the scene and they believe impairment was involved. 

The area reopened around 9:30 a.m. according to a tweet from Mesa PD. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

 

