MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating after a man in a wheelchair was hit by a car and killed in Mesa early Monday morning.
Mesa police say 58-year-old old Michael Workman was crossing the street at University in his wheelchair, just before 6:30 a.m. Police say he was not in a crosswalk when he was hit by the car. Workman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the driver, 29-year-old Joseph Hunt, did remain at the crash site and called for help. Police say they believe Hunt was impaired.
The crash closed the area of University Drive and Dobson Road, but the intersection has since reopened.
The investigation is ongoing.