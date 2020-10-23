Phoenix shooting injures driver

Phoenix police say drivers were in an altercation prior to the shooting.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A pair of drivers got into a road rage altercation in Phoenix that ended with one of them being shot.

Phoenix police say the drivers were heading southbound on 19th Avenue near Roser Road around 2:30 p.m. Friday when gun shots were fired. The driver of one of the cars crashed into a wall of a nearby apartment complex. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Phoenix police say the driver of this SUV crashed after being shot during a road altercation with another driver.

Police say the second driver called 911 and drove to 19th Avenue and Southern and waited for police to arrive.

The driver who fired shots during a road rage incident pulled into a parking lot near 19th Avenue and Southern in Phoenix and called 911, say Phoenix police officials.

The investigation has closed 19th Avenue from Roser Road to Southern Avenue and will be through the afternoon commute while detectives look into this incident.

 

