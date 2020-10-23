PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A pair of drivers got into a road rage altercation in Phoenix that ended with one of them being shot.
Phoenix police say the drivers were heading southbound on 19th Avenue near Roser Road around 2:30 p.m. Friday when gun shots were fired. The driver of one of the cars crashed into a wall of a nearby apartment complex. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Police say the second driver called 911 and drove to 19th Avenue and Southern and waited for police to arrive.
The investigation has closed 19th Avenue from Roser Road to Southern Avenue and will be through the afternoon commute while detectives look into this incident.