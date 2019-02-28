PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was hit and killed at an intersection overnight in Phoenix, police say.
The crash happened just before 3 a.m. near 27th Avenue and McDowell Road.
[LATEST: Traffic updates]
Police say the man, identified as 37-year-old Chris Hamilton, was in the crosswalk but traffic had a green light when he was struck. He was pronounced dead by fire personnel.
The driver, a 45-year-old man, remained at the scene and cooperated with police. Police say impairment and speed were not factors in the collision.
The intersection was closed in all directions while the crash was investigated but has since reopened.
