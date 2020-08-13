Man hit by van while walking bike along Phoenix street

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A man is in the hospital after a van hit him while he was walking his bike in Phoenix Thursday morning. It happened at about 5:15 a.m. on 35th Avenue north of Glendale Avenue.
Video from the scene showed the bike wedged underneath the van.
According to police, the van was heading southbound on 35th Avenue when it hit the man. Sgt. Mercedes Fortune said the man suffered life-threatening injuries. She also said the van's driver stayed at the scene as required by law and was cooperating with officers.
Fortune did not identify either the pedestrian or the driver of the van.
The intersection was restricted while police conducted the on-scene portion of their investigation.