PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was hit by a car and killed on a Phoenix street late Wednesday night.
According to Sgt. Mercedes Fortune with Phoenix police, officers responded to an area near 59th Avenue and Osborn Road and found the man, later identified as 64-year-old Herman Nakai, lying in the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Fortune said.
Police say the vehicle involved was driven by a 45-year-old man. Fortune said impairment was not a factor in the crash, but speed might have been.
It is not clear whether the man was crossing the street at the time of the crash. The investigation is ongoing.