PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after being found with a gunshot wound after a crash in Phoenix Thursday afternoon.
The crash happened around 1:45 p.m. near 7th Avenue and Gibson Road. The driver, 39-year-old Larry Milligan, was pronounced dead at the scene. According to Phoenix Police Sgt. Ann Justus, after inspecting the vehicle and the victim, they believe that Milligan actually died from a gunshot wound.
Investigators believe that Milligan was shot while driving and they have located surveillance video of a vehicle that may have been involved.
Police are asking if anyone has information to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.