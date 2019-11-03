Man facing serious injuries after hit by vehicle in Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is suffering from life-threatening injuries after getting hit by a vehicle in Phoenix, police say.
The collision happened around 8:00 p.m. on 35th Avenue south of Bethany Home Road.
The man who got hit was taken to the hospital. The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene to talk to officers.
Both directions of 35th Avenue south of Bethany Home Road are closed. Traffic is being redirected between Bethany Home and Missouri.
Refresh this page for the latest on this collision.