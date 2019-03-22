PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man has died after a motorcycle crash in west Phoenix early Friday morning.
The single motorcycle crashed near the eastbound Interstate 10 frontage road at 59th Avenue around 4:45 a.m.
Police say officers found the man in the roadway and fire personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.
Officers are still investigating the cause of the collision and advised to use caution while driving in the area.
The eastbound frontage road is closed from 59th to 51st avenues for the deadly investigation.
Commuters are advised to access eastbound I-10 from either 75th or 51st avenues.
No further details were released.
