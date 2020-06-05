PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating after a man was killed in a crash in Phoenix Friday morning. The two-car collision happened just after 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.
Sgt. Tommy Thompson with the Phoenix Police Department says a Hyundai Sonata driven by 20-year-old Augustine Fredericks was traveling west on Bethany Home Road when it failed to stop at traffic signal at 19th Avenue.
The Hyundai collided with a Chevrolet Cruze driven by a 37-year-old man who was in the intersection getting ready to turn after the light cycle.
Thompson says impairment is not suspected on the part of the driver of the Chevrolet who was not injured and remained on scene. Fredericks was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.
Investigators don't know if impairment was a factor with him at this point, said Thompson. The crash investigation closed the intersection in all directions. It has since reopened.
