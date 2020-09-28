GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has died after being struck by a vehicle in Glendale Monday night.
According to Glendale police, a man was hit by the vehicle along 51st Avenue near West Missouri Avenue at around 6:40 p.m. Police say the man died at the scene. Officials were not able to say if whether the vehicle involved stayed at the scene.
North and southbound lanes of 51st Avenue are closed from Camelback Road to Missouri Avenue while officers investigate. Additional information was not available.
This is an ongoing investigation.