GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after a crash Sunday night in Glendale.
The single-vehicle crash happened on 51st Avenue just south of Peoria Avenue around 8:50 p.m.
Police say when officers arrived on scene, they located a man dead. He has not been identified at this time. A woman was taken to a local hospital in serious condition. Her injuries are currently unknown and police are not sure if they're considered life-threatening.
Police say both speed and impairment are under investigation.
Police have 51st Avenue closed in both directions between Brown Street and Mountain View Road.