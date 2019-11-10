51st Avenue Crash

The single-vehicle crash happened on 51st Avenue just south of Peoria Avenue around 8:50 p.m.

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after a crash Sunday night in Glendale.

Police say when officers arrived on scene, they located a man dead. He has not been identified at this time. A woman was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.  Her injuries are currently unknown and police are not sure if they're considered life-threatening.

Police say both speed and impairment are under investigation.

Police have 51st Avenue closed in both directions between Brown Street and Mountain View Road.

 

