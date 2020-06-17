PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after a head-on crash in north Phoenix on Wednesday morning.
The crash happened in the area of 24th and Dunlap avenues just before 8 a.m.
Police identified the driver who died as Lawrence Edward Griffin. According to Sgt. Tommy Thompson of the Phoenix Police Department, Griffin, 53, was driving a Chevy Cavalier east on Dunlap Avenue when he crossed the center line into oncoming traffic.
Griffin's Cavalier collided with a Toyota Rav4 that was westbound on Dunlap Avenue. Griffin was pronounced dead at the scene, Thompson said Wednesday afternoon. The 45-year-old woman who was driving the Rav4 was taken to the hospital. Thompson said her injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.
It's not clear why Griffin's Cavalier crossed the center line.
The area will be closed for several hours while police investigate.