PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Phoenix late Thursday night.
Police had the area of Cave Creek Road, from Mescal Street to Peoria Avenue, shut down for hours as they investigated.
Police said 62-year-old Terrence Albright was eastbound from Desert Cove Avenue when he pulled onto northbound Cave Creek Road in the two-way left hand turn lane.
That's when he collided with a southbound Dodge that had entered the turn lane, preparing to turn left onto Desert Cove Avenue.
Albright was taken to a hospital where he died. Police said he was not wearing a helmet.
The 25-year-old woman behind the wheel of the Dodge remained on scene and police said she showed signs of impairment. She was cited for DUI and released.
Her and her two passengers were not injured in the collision.