PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after a driver hit a motorized wheelchair in Phoenix Tuesday night.
The crash happened near 8th Street and Broadway Road around 6:15 p.m.
Phoenix police say the 63-year-old man in the motorized wheelchair was crossing Broadway Road mid-block when he was struck by an eastbound Ford Crown Victoria. The man was taken to a hospital where he died.
Police say the 25-year-old driver of the Ford stopped and remained at the scene. He was evaluated and police determined he was not impaired.
Broadway Road was closed in both directions while officials worked the scene. The roadway has since been reopened.
The investigation remains ongoing. No other information, including the driver and victim's name, were made available.