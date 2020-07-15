PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after a crash in a north Phoenix neighborhood.
According to Phoenix police, officers responded to the crash at 30th Street and Acoma Drive on Tuesday afternoon.
After an investigation, police determined a Mitsubishi Eclipse, driven by 22-year-old Jesus Vazquez, was traveling at a high rate of speed and crashed into a motor home.
Phoenix fire responded to the scene and Vazquez was reported dead. A 22-year-old passenger who was in his vehicle was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation. A toxicology report is pending to determine if Vazquez was impaired at the time of the crash.
The driver of the motor home sustained minor injuries. She was evaluated for impairment and no signs were noted.