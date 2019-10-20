QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person is dead after a crash involving a car and motorcycle happened on Sunday afternoon, police said.
The crash happened around 12:30 p.m., in the area of Power Road and Chandler Heights, police reported.
A man riding the motorcycle was taken to the hospital where he later died, police confirmed.
Police said the man driving the car remained on the scene. Authorities said impairment doesn't seem to be a cause in this crash.
Traffic detectives of the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office are now investigating this crash, Sgt. Calbert Gillett said.
There is no further information at this time.
