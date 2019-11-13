PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A car hit a motorized cart in Phoenix Tuesday night, leaving a man hospitalized with critical injuries.
The crash happened near Ninth Street and Broadway Road around 7 p.m.
Police say the man in the motorized cart was crossing mid-block when he was struck by a car. The man was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition.
It's unclear at this time if impairment or speed were factors in the collision.
Broadway Road was closed in both directions while officials worked the scene. The roadway has since been reopened.
The investigation remains ongoing. No other information, including the driver and victim's name, were made available.