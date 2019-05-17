MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Multiple lanes are blocked on eastbound U.S. 60 west of Stapley Drive for a serious rollover crash Friday morning.
The crash happened just before 7:45 a.m. between Mesa and Stapley drives.
[VIDEO: Serious rollover crash injures man and 2 children on US60 in Mesa]
Only two lanes are currently open to eastbound traffic while authorities work the crash scene.
Video from our newschopper showed multiple vehicles involved in the crash with at least one on its side. Crews were tending to a patient laying in the roadway.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the driver of the Jeep was ejected from the crash. The driver told troopers he swerved to avoid something in the road when his vehicle rolled over. He was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Two children were also in the vehicle but suffered minor injuries.
A secondary collision occurred because of the crash but no one was injured.
There is no estimated time for all of the lanes to be reopened. Westbound lanes were unaffected. Check traffic conditions here.
No further details were released.
Stay tuned to Arizona's Family for the latest developments on this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.