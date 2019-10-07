PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix intersection is closed early Monday morning following a serious crash.
Police are investigating the serious crash at the intersection of 36th Street and Baseline Road.
Police say a man behind the wheel of a Dodge Caravan was reportedly weaving and traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control, drove into a median and hit a tree.
He suffered serious injuries. Police say he was transported to a local hospital in extremely critical condition.
The intersection is expected to be closed through the morning rush hour.
Drivers are advised to avoid the intersection and seek an alternate route.
