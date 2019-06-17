CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a car while riding his bicycle in Chandler Monday morning.
The crash happened near Ray and Cooper roads around 5 a.m.
Police say a 57-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following the crash.
The driver remained at the scene and they say no signs of impairment were found.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Southbound traffic on Cooper Road will be closed just north of Ray Road for the investigation.
Stay tuned to Arizona's Family as this story develops.
