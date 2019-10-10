PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three people were struck by a car early Thursday morning in Phoenix, leaving two of them with serious injuries, according to fire officials.
Three people were struck by a car near 19th Avenue and Grand Canal around 2:30 a.m., fire officials said.
[WATCH: Three people hit by car in Phoenix]
Two of the adults were treated and taken to a hospital in serious condition. The other person was evaluated and refused to be taken to a hospital, fire officials said.
The driver, 25-year-old Zachary Vick, showed signs of impairment and was booked into Fourth Avenue Jail, police said.
He faces DUI and drug-related charges.
It's unclear if the three people were in the crosswalk or on the sidewalk at the time of the crash.
Police had southbound 19th Avenue closed in the area while they investigated the scene.
[RELATED: Latest traffic conditions]
The Phoenix Police Department is still investigating.