PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Transportation is closing one of the busiest stretches of high in the Phoenix area this weekend. Westbound Interstate 10 will shut down between State Route 143 and the Interstate 17 Split transition near Sky Harbor International Airport at 10 p.m. Friday. That closure will be in place until 4 a.m. on Monday because of work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

The westbound on-ramps at Elliot, Baseline, and Broadway roads, and 40th and 32nd streets also will be closed, along with the westbound US-60 HOV lane ramp to westbound I-10 and the ramp from southbound SR-143 to westbound I-10. The eastbound side of the I-10 will stay open.

Detours

WB I-10 to Downtown Phoenix area: Use NB SR-143 to WB Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to get around the closure

WB I-10 to West Valley: Use WB Loop 202 (Red Mountain) and pick up I-10 at 59th Avenue.

WB US 60 and other East Valley areas: Use NB Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to WB 202 (Red Mountain) to avoid the closure

Airport traffic: Use exits from SR 143 and Loop 202 (Red Mountain)

The construction

This weekend's work involves moving travel lanes from the outside of the freeway to the middle. This will create a safe zone that will not impact traffic while crews are working for the next three or so months. ADOT wants to remind drivers that the speed limit in the construction zone is 55 mph

The I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project is the reconstruction of 11 miles of I-10 between Loop 202 and I-17. ADOT says it's the most extensive urban freeway reconstruction project in Maricopa County. One major part of the project is widening I-10 to eight lanes -- six regular traffic and two HOV -- in both directions.